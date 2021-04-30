Blythe III, Samuel J. 1928-2021 Highland, Kan.

HIGHLAND, Kan. - Samuel J. Blythe, III, 92, of Highland, died unexpectedly April 27, 2021, at a care home in Newton, Kansas.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, where the family will meet with friends from 1 until 3 p.m.

A Celebration of Sam's eternal life is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Troy Baptist Church. Pastor Dennis Jennings will officiate.

Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery, with military honors a courtesy of Dillon Bales American Legion Post, and the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.

MASKS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Sam was born August 17, 1928, in Atchison, Kansas to Samuel J Blythe Jr and Lucy Crawford Blythe, the oldest of four children.

He attended Atchison schools, graduating from Atchison high School. He graduated from Ottawa University in 1950 and was immediately drafted into the U S Army, serving in Korea. He was severely injured by an incoming mortar and carried those injuries for the rest of his life. Following the release from the Army, he lived and worked in San Antonio for several years and returned home to work with his father on the family farm in 1957. Sam continued to live with his father until his father's death in 1979.

Sam had a great passion for the Lord and was always willing to share his faith. In 1975, Sam began to pastor the Baptist Church in Sparks Kansas.

In 1980, Sam moved to Highland, and became involved in Midland Ministries where he served on the board. He had a great passion for the souls of young people and did volunteer service in several youth camps. During this time he began nursing home visitation where he would play familiar hymns on the piano. He continued this until he became a resident in Highland Healthcare. Sam was known for his generous spirit always willing to help someone giving them a hand up. He was awarded appreciation certificates by several nursing homes in the area and was honored by the Doniphan County Chamber of Commerce given the title of "Quiet Hero" which well describes Sam.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, John Blythe; and sister, Mary Blythe.

He is survived by one brother, Paul Blythe; and 11 nieces and nephews. His friend Raymond Neibling who was an advocate for Sam's care also survives.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Troy Baptist Church, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland 66035

