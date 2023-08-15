We will always remember Bob Blythe fondly as a friendly man filled with love and passion for his family and community. Born Sept. 29, 1928, in Gallatin, Missouri, he fulfilled a life journey that concluded on Aug. 12, 2023.
Bob was a devoted husband to Evelyn (Metzinger) Blythe, a loving father to sons Mark (Tresa) and Matt (Stacy), and a cheerleader to his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His supportive presence will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Brett (Jena), Kenzie, Paige (Darren), Torri (Christian) and great-grandchildren, Avery, Kyrie, Braydi, Collins, Raye, and Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville E. and Helen Z. (Minnick) Blythe.
Bob had a decorated history of service, having served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was also known for his community involvement, active as a leader for Boy Scout Troop 102 in Albany, Missouri, and mentoring young men as a Medicine Man for the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He took pleasure in coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, and cherished the time spent watching his grandchildren play ball games.
The memory of Bob's friendly nature will endure in the hearts of all who knew him. His legacy will forever remind us to live fully, love unconditionally, lead with kindness and always eat dessert.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Camp Geiger.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
