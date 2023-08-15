We will always remember Bob Blythe fondly as a friendly man filled with love and passion for his family and community. Born Sept. 29, 1928, in Gallatin, Missouri, he fulfilled a life journey that concluded on Aug. 12, 2023.

Bob was a devoted husband to Evelyn (Metzinger) Blythe, a loving father to sons Mark (Tresa) and Matt (Stacy), and a cheerleader to his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His supportive presence will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Brett (Jena), Kenzie, Paige (Darren), Torri (Christian) and great-grandchildren, Avery, Kyrie, Braydi, Collins, Raye, and Bennett.

