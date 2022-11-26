Bloss, Jimmy L. 1941-2022 Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Jimmy Lee Bloss, 81, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 24, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 18, 1941 in Kidder, Missouri, Jimmy was the son of Robert and Dorothy (Puterbaugh) Bloss.
Jimmy was a model maker in the furniture industry until retiring in 2008.
He is preceded in death by his son, Terry Bloss.
Survivors: wife, Shirley, of the home; son, Michael (Susan) Bloss, Cameron; daughter-in-law, Angie Bloss, Grain Valley, Missouri; siblings, Mary Lou Custer, St. Joseph, Jerry (Lucky) Bloss, Kearney, Missouri, David (Linda) Bloss, St. Joseph, Joe (Mary) Bloss, Seattle, Washington, Linda Smoot, Cameron, Bobby (Denise) Bloss, Plattsburg, Missouri, and Richard (Clara) Bloss, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; four grandchildren, Stacey Jones, Britton Bloss, Connor Bloss, and Trevor Bloss; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was known as the neighborhood good guy that was an all around handyman that could fix everything. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorial Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron.
Visitation prior to the service at 1 to 2 p.m..
Inurnment in Kidder Cemetery, Kidder.
Memorial Fund: American Heart Association and/or American Cancer Society.
