Daylene L. Blizzard

Daylene L. (Dale) Blizzard passed away peacefully on April 9, 2021.

She was preceded in death by: her parents Charles T. Moore II, Bettie L. (Sammie) Moore and Clarence W. Starr; a brother, Charles T. Moore III; and a great-niece, Marissa Griswold.

Daylene was a member of St. Patrick Church.

She is survived by: daughters, Mindi (Doug) Heimbaugh and Sonya Colvin; grandchildren, Tairyn (Matt) Saunders, Hannah (Ramy) Collings, Skylar (Erin) Blair and Elayne Colvin; great-grandchildren, Noah, Matthew and Kensley Saunders; sisters, Judy Lynch, Charmaine Cortner, and twin sister, Gaylene (Dennis) Caples; and several family and friends that she loved dearly.

A Memorial will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.