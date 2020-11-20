MOUND CITY, Mo. -Gordon G. Bledsoe, 72, of Mound City, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, due to illness.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on Aug. 2, 1948, to Merrill Bledsoe and Helen McConnell, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by: his wife, Elaine Bledsoe of Mound City; son, Jared Bledsoe (Dawn) of Texas; daughters, Corey Olauson (Rich) of Kansas and Lacey Carlsruh (Daniel) of Wisconsin; sister, Amanda Bledsoe of Forest City, Missouri; and 16 grandchildren: Mark, Sydney, Isaac, Allison, and Grace Bledsoe; AJ, Riley, Denna, Eric, and Sariah Olauson and David, Grace, Lily, Seth, Caleb, and Spencer Carlsruh; his lunch buddy, Kirby; and many other loving family and friends.

Gordon served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1974 and was awarded the Bronze Star. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Gordon knew that families can be together forever.

He was a loving son, brother, husband, and father, but his favorite title was grandpa. To his grandkids he was proudly known as A-pa.

Gordon was passionate about four things in life: his faith, his family, things that go fast and rock-and-roll. He had the best laugh.

Gordon and Elaine were married for over 50 years and although he never convinced her to put on some leather chaps and hop on the back of his Harley, she would take a ride in his Corvette. Are there Harleys in heaven? If there are, Gordon will be riding one, no helmet necessary.

Gordon's family wishes to thank everyone for their many thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holt County Toy & Benevolent Fund or the Mound City State Theater, in Gordon's name.

The family will gather with friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Private Service and Entombment: Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.