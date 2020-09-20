Blazer, Philip A. 1946-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Philip A. "Phil" Blazer, 74, of Mound City, passed away Sept. 18, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Phil was born in Mound City on April 21, 1946, one of three children of Charles F. and Alma L. (Vandeventer) Blazer.

He graduated from Mound City High School and was a lifetime resident.

He worked for Stuart Disposal for the past 45 years.

Phil was a member of the Mound City Rural Fire Department.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Survivors include: his three sons: Scott (Tammy), Mound City, Brian (Kathy), Knoxville, Tennessee and Kevin (Ronna) Shawnee, Kansas; brother, Charlie Bill (Lavona) Blazer; sister, Janet (Earl) Cromer, Oregon, Missouri; seven grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Renick Stuart and his family.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Family will greet friends Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorials: the Mound City Rural Fire Department. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.