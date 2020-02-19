Blanton, William "Bud" H. 1925-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - William Homer "Bud" Blanton, 94, passed away at Crestview Nursing Home, in Bethany, Feb. 15, 2020.

Bud was a life-long resident of Gentry and Harrison Counties, having been born Dec. 16, 1925. He was raised at Martinsville and Blue Ridge, Missouri.

He was a World War II Veteran, having served with the Army's 96th Deadeye Infantry Division, in the initial assault on Okinawa, where he was wounded in action.

After recovering, he was assigned to the 86th Blackhawk Infantry Division, and served in the Battle of Luzon, Philippines.

After his discharge in 1945, he returned home and married Maxine Barnett, of New Hampton, Missouri, on June 3, 1946, in Bethany.

Together they farmed for several years north of Albany and south of Gentry, raising crops, livestock and three kids.

Bud also worked 14 years for Lehr Construction Company of St. Joseph, helping build Sister's Hospital, Sears, Conception Abby and the Albany School.

In 1965, he became a federal meat inspector with the USDA, and traveled to several states.

He retired in 1985 after 20 years, and spent his next years hunting, fishing and processing deer at his plant on the farm south of Gentry.

Bud entered the nursing home system in 2008, and spent his remaining years being treated as a king by his extensive staff of loving caregivers.

In 2009, his wife, Maxine, joined him at Golden Living Center in Albany, but passed away shortly thereafter.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents, Homer and Martha Ona (Williams) Blanton; one brother; and three sisters.

Survivors: son, Buddy; daughters, Kathy Hansen and Sandra (Terry) Adcock; sister, Maxine Hensley; granddaughters: Darci (Jimmy) Feiden, Dana Adcock and Heather Cottrell; great-grandchildren: Madeline and Dalton Feiden, and Anna Belle Cottrell.

Graveside service and burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

There will be no calling hours at the funeral home.

Online condolences:

www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.