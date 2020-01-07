Blanton, Dean 1938-2020

Dean Blanton, 81, of St. Joseph, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his home.

Dean was born on Feb. 24, 1938, in Fanning, Kansas, to Floyd David and Mary Ellen (Simpson) Blanton.

He was a heavy equipment operator for Sprague Excavating and a truck driver for Crouch Brothers.

Dean married Ellen Ulmer, on Dec. 22, 2000.

She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; stepson, Kyle Fowler; and great-grandson, Caden Blanton.

Additional survivors include: his children, Jimmy Blanton (Karen), Hombre Blanton (Elicia), Travis Blanton (Candace), Sherry Smith; stepchildren, Linda Riedel (Mag) and Denice Fowler (Brandon); 24 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Garland Blanton, Gus Blanton (Donna) and Dwayne Blanton (Peggy); numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Molly.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy.

Visitation: noon Friday, two hours prior to service.

Friends may call after noon Thursday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Dean Blanton Memorial Fund, in care of the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, P.O. Box 426, Wathena, KS 66090, or the Nodaway Valley Bank, at North Belt Highway and Faraon.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.