Blanc, Sally A. 1954-2020

Sally Ann Blanc, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born May 2, 1954, in St. Joseph, daughter of Alma and Eugene Braman.

She graduated from Savannah High School, and she attended Missouri Western State College. She is a veteran of the United States Air Force. She worked as a Psychiatric Aid with Northwest Missouri Rehabilitation Center. She loved to travel, going from the west to east coast. She was a member of the New Life Cathedral Church.

Sally was preceded in death by her father, Eugene I Braman, and brother, Glenn Braman.

Survivors include: mother, Alma R. Braman; husband, Larry Blanc of the home; sons, Anthony (Geraldine) Salvato, Seattle, Washington, and Richard Salvato, Kansas City, Kansas; granddaughter, Gypsy Salvato; sister, Bertha Vanderbilt, Platte Woods, Missouri; and brothers, Donald Braman and Roy (Sue) Braman.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Robert Flach officiating. Military Honors under the auspices of the United States Air Force.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.