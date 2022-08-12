RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Ronald J. "RJ" Blakley, 77, of rural Rushville, Missouri, passed peacefully at home on Aug. 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Ron was born in St. Joseph, eldest son of James O. and Lila L. (Scroggins) Blakley. He spent the majority of his youth living on the family farm with his grandparents, Charles "CW" and Goldie (Trosper) Blakley. He attended the Buchanan County R-IV schools graduating from DeKalb High School in 1963. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri and Northwest Missouri State University until being drafted into the Navy. Following an honorable discharge, he finished his undergraduate degree in education at Missouri Western State University, then acquired his Masters in Industrial Safety and Hygiene from Central Missouri State University.

Ron was a man with many interests and valued education. His love for the construction industry led him to his position as the Safety Director for Massman Construction Company in Kansas City. He then followed his entrepreneurial spirit to become the owner/operator of Farmers Equipment Company for several years before finally settling into his first love farming, establishing Blakley Family Farms, LLC. Throughout his journey, Ron raised registered Angus cattle, worked at Z & G International, in St Joseph, and B & D Equipment, in Atchison, Kansas, selling farm machinery, taught college courses, obtained his real estate brokers license, and became a producer/ investor in Lifeline Foods. Ron retired in 2016.

