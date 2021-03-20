RUSHVILLE, Mo. -Mark W. Blakley, 56, Rushville, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

He was born Dec. 27, 1964, in Atchison, Kansas, to Glen and Katherine (Bromley) Blakley.

Mark married Cynthia Ketchum June 21, 2001. She survives of the home.

He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mark was preceded in death by: his daughters, Amanda Yeager, Mary Blakley; stepson, Elmo Lyons; mother, Katherine Blakley; brother, Glen Raymond Blakley, Jr.

Additional survivors include: daughter, Allison Blakley; stepdaughter, Chelsee Shelton (Eric); father, Glen Blakley; sister, Glenda Ide (Reed Kline); 9 grandchildren; one great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Sunday, Reece Nichols Office, 3827 Beck Rd. St. Joseph.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.