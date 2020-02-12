OSBORN, Mo. - Donald Hill Blakely, 86, passed away Feb. 6, 2020.

Don was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Smithville, Missouri, to Harry and Anna (Shaw) Blakely.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War.

After serving, Don settled in the Osborn area, where he farmed until his retirement.

He was a member of the Cameron Vincil Lodge #62, AF & AM, VFW and the former OES Adah Chapter 17.

Don was preceded by: his parents; wife, Jan Blakely; grandson, David; and two sisters, June and Dorothy.

Survivors: daughter, Boni (Ernie) Bever; son, David Blakely; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandson.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service.

Burial in Osborn Evergreen Cemetery

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.