Betty June Blakely, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Feb. 9, 1945, in St. Joseph, daughter of Evelyn and David Cox.Betty raised Parrots for many years. She also enjoyed sewing.Betty was preceded in death by husband, David J. Blakely; her longtime companion, George Hogan; her parents; brothers, David Cox and Dexter Cox; sisters, Sudie Perman and Carol Archer.Survivors include, son, Eric Oliver of St. Joseph; sisters, Evelyn Muse and Shirley Simmons of St. Joseph; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Ms. Blakely has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
