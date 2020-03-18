FAUCETT, Mo. - Jerry Leroy Blake, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at a St. Joseph health care facility.

He was born March 16, 1944, in DeKalb, Missouri, son of Etta and Jerry Blake.

Jerry co-owned and operated 2 J's Variety Shop. He later worked at Ross Frazier, 25 years, and Lowe's, for over 20 years.

Jerry loved taking care of his lawn and going to garage sales, he was always looking for a bargain.

Preceding him in death are: his wife, Joy Blake, in 2001; parents; and siblings: Bud, Dorothy and Jean.

Survivors include: daughter, Kayla (Steve) McLeod, of Faucett, Missouri, daughter, Tammy Boudreau, of St. Joseph, and daughter, Deanna Barlett, of St. Joseph; son, Frank (Darlene) Kennedy, of St. Joseph; son-in-law, Mike Boudreau; sister, Karen (Max) Meadows, of Savannah, Missouri, sister, Janet (Chris) Elias, of Atchison, Kansas, sister, Betty Jara, of Washington; seven grandchildren: Mikey, Shelby, Tyler, Chelsey, Brent, Frankie and Blair; three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Jensen officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online obituary, guestbook, and streaming of service at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.