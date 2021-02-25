Blackmon, Sheryl 1958-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Sheryl Diane (Davis) Blackmon, 62, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. Sheryl was born Nov. 30, 1958, to Melvin B. and Mary Anne (Bowlus) Davis in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sheryl married Alfred "Al" W. Blackmon, Jr., May 21, 1983, in Tampa, Florida. She worked as an airline stewardess for Braniff Airlines and then as a legal secretary.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Al, of the home; daughter, Savannah (Jason) DeVault, St. Joseph; son, A.J. (Luiza) Blackmon, Doral, Florida; sister, Kathleen (Fred) Hawkins, Zephyrhills, Florida; mother-in-law, Shirley Dees Blackmon, Cameron; brother-in-law, Richard David Blackmon, Atlanta, Georgia; many nieces and nephews.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Cameron. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.