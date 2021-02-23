Brian D. Blackmon, 49, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

He was born Jan. 26, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri. He lived most of his life in St. Joseph.

He was the life of the party wherever he worked. He never met a stranger and everyone knew him as "BB."

Brian enjoyed watching the Chiefs, detailing cars, cleaning, and cooking, especially his hot tamale pie. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jaliyah Blackmon; and grandmother, Dorothy Blackmon.

Survivors include his mother, Maizie Blackmon; children, Cyile Bliley, Myra Bernard, Zachary Bernard, Logan Cordonnier, Jayson Blackmon, and Angel Blackmon; grandchildren, Carter, Shane, Vera, Uhlaynee, and Kayden; sister, Monica Blackmon; brother, James Blackmon; aunt, Karen; and cousin, Angie Blackmon.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Brian's Tribute page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. The family also suggests donations to Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.