Black, Victor L. 1948-2021

Victor Lee “Buck” Black, age 72, was born November 19, 1948, the son of Audrey (Easton) Black and William “Bill” Black, and passed away April 23, 202.

Buck graduated from Christian Brothers High School in St. Joseph, in 1966 and he served in the United States Navy from September 1966 to September 1969.

On September 12, 1970, Buck and Connie Lou (Allison) Black were united in marriage. They were married 44 years prior to her passing on October 2, 2014.

Buck worked nights at Pearl Brewery in St. Joseph and days in the family business of Black Construction before he became the owner of Black Gunite in St. Joseph.

Buck most recently was residing at the Cameron Veterans Home. He had previously lived several year in Amazonia, Missouri. He was involved in the community and city of Amazonia.

He is preceded in death by: his wife; parents; brother, Dan Black; brother-in-law, Jim Allison; and father-in-law, J.W. Allison.

Survivors include: his daughter, Buffy, St. Joseph; granddaughters, Cayla, Sophia and Iceland; grandsons, Remy and Tesla; sister, Janie (Rich) Post, Maysville, Missouri; mother-in-law, Louise Allison McFee, Maysville; brother-in-laws, Harold (Jackie) Allison, Weatherby, Missouri, Ron (Deb) Alison, St. Joseph, Holley (Shelly) Allison, Battle Mountain, Nevada; sister-in-laws, Joni Allison, Amazonia, and Donna (Danny) Swope, Maysville; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation: one hour prior to funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions: Camp Quality, or Noyes Home for Children.

1948-2021 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.