Black, Cory D. 1975-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Cory Daniel Black, 46, St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born Jan. 13, 1975, in San Diego, California, to Clayton Black and Debbie Schmidtke.

Cory was a Christian. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for painting and had his own business, The Painter LLC.

He was preceded in death by his father, an aunt and uncle.

Cory is survived by his daughters, Ela Black and Emma Black; mother, Debbie Schmidtke (Kenny); sister, Nicole Hilsenbeck (Ryan), Dustin Leer (Hope); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the Facebook group, In Remembrance of Cory Black. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.