Monsignor William J. Blacet

Monsignor William J. Blacet, 98, passed away on Father's Day, June 21, 2020.

Vigil schedules may be found at www.goodcounselkc.org.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.

Monsignor Blacet was born the son of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Blacet in St. Joseph.

He graduated from Cathedral Elementary and Christian Brothers High School where he was valedictorian of his senior class, St. Joseph, attended Conception Seminary, St. Louis Prep and Kenrick Seminary and then was ordained to the Priesthood by Bishop Charles LeBlond at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, December 21, 1946. Monsignor Blacet received his J.C.L degree from the Catholic University of Washington, D.C in 1950. He served the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph for over 70 years at, Holy Rosary, St. Joseph, MO, St. James Parish, Liberty, MO, Our Lady of Lourdes, Raytown, St. Thomas More Church, The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Good Counsel, all of Kansas City, Missouri. In addition to his parish work, Monsignor Blacet served as Vice-Chancellor; Secretary of the Matrimonial Curia; Defensor Vinculi; Assistant Chancellor; Vice-Officialis and Censor Librorum for the St. Joseph Diocese; Censor Librorum and Diocesan Consultor for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. In 2006, Monsignor Blacet was elevated to Protonotary Apostolic.

Monsignor Blacet was chaplain of the Missouri Peace Officers Association for many years and enjoyed a close association with law enforcement officers and Chiefs of Police across the state. Monsignor Blacet's priesthood was also marked by his desire to hear anyone's confession. He was known to spend hours in the confessional, both before and after every daily Mass.

Monsignor Blacet's last and longest assignment began in 1992 as Pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish. After a visit in the fall of 1993 to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Monsignor developed a deep devotion to St. Faustina Kowalska and the Divine Mercy. In 1994 he began Divine Mercy Sunday celebrations that grew over the years to standing room only crowds on the Sunday after Easter. His devotion to Divine Mercy was expressed on April 20, 1999 after the Columbine High School massacre when he decided the next morning to begin praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy for our country after every parish Mass, a tradition that continues to this day. His devotion to Divine Mercy led to Bishop Robert Finn's proclamation to designate Our Lady of Good Counsel Church as the Diocesan Shrine to Divine Mercy and St. Faustina in 2005. Monsignor Blacet was named as the shrine's founding Rector.

One of the highlights of Monsignor Blacet's priesthood was a trip to Rome in 1996. The Holy Father Pope John Paul II invited all priests throughout the world who were also ordained in 1946, to the Vatican to celebrate their 50th anniversaries together for three days. Monsignor could not resist the opportunity to attend the events, which culminated in a Thanksgiving Mass with the Pope in St. Peter's Basilica.

As a young boy, Monsignor Blacet developed a deep and loving devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary that grew stronger throughout his priesthood. Anyone who knew him realized how devoted he was to Mary and her protection. He frequently attributed her intercession to the successful resolution of issues and challenges he faced throughout his life.

Monsignor Blacet was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Lillian Blacet; a brother and six sisters. He is survived by nieces, nephews, many friends and brother Priests. Monsignor Blacet Ora pro nobis! Condolences may be expressed at www.muehlebachchapel.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.