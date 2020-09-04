John Bittiker, 50, St. Joseph, passed away Sept. 1, 2020.

He was born Nov. 7, 1969, to Larry D. & Orvilla R. (Ashworth) Bittiker, Sr., in St. Joseph, and was later raised by his dad, mentor and friend Jay Scroggins.

He attended Benton High School. He lived in St. Joseph and Las Vegas, Nevada, during his extensive career in sales and finance for more than 25 years. He trained automotive dealerships how to manage their business, traveling to do so and also worked for a sports advertising agency. But really, his dream job was to be a racecar driver.

John was competitive. He was a sports fanatic and was a fan of both Royals and Chiefs.

He was a member of Oak Christian Church.

John loved to look at the constellations, stars in the night sky, especially the Big Dipper. He could hear a plane and tell you what type of plane without even looking.

John was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. He was the best at one-liners.

His family remembers him as particular and organized. He always had a plan. John was a collector of sentimental objects. Everything had a story. He collected pictures to remind him of moments in time.

John loved to gather and spend time with his family. They meant the world to him. His girls were his life and he loved them with his whole heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Jay Scroggins; brother, Larry Bittiker; sister, Felicia Richey.

Survivors include daughters, Savanna Mathis (Jay Roth), Lainey Bittiker; sisters, Roxanne Russell (Rob), Cindy Wilkerson (Mark), Sharon Bone (Russell), Crickett Hill; brother, Chris Bittiker (Crystal) and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 2 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Clarksdale Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.