Rhonda Lee Bisig, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Dec. 7, 1964, in St. Joseph, daughter of Judy and Norman Hardin Sr.

She attended Savannah High School. Rhonda enjoyed crafting and gardening, most of all she dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She attended Praise Fellowship Church of God.

Rhonda was preceded in death by father, Norman Hardin Sr.; and brother, Mark Hardin.

Survivors include, mother, Judy Hardin, of St. Joseph; children, Zachary (Janette) Solomon of Amity, Missouri, Krista (Jeremy) Shellenberger of Troy, Kansas, and Joseph Solomon, of St Joseph; nine grandchildren, Blaine, Kylee, Rylee, Avery, Solomon, Emma, Eli, Kelsie, and Tegan; brother, Norman (Cindy) Hardin Jr., of St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Travis Darnell officiating, The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Ms. Bisig will be cremated following services.

Memorials are requested to the National Lymphoma Society.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.