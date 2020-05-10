Bishop, Margaret A. 1937-2020

WESTON, Mo. - Margaret Ann Bishop, 82, of Weston, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home.

Margaret A. Shanks was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Platte County, Missouri, the daughter of Virgil and Merriam (Farmer) Shanks-Lykins.

Margaret had worked a few places, but considered herself as a housewife and homemaker.

She was a very active member of the Weston Community Church of the Nazarene, was a member of: the West Platte Extension Club, the Senior Citizens Group, Weston and was active helping with the Samaritan's Purse Christmas Child program.

Margaret loved to travel, spend time in her flower garden and was especially known for her cooking, and especially fried chicken.

She loved to spend time with her family, friends and church family.

She was married to Roy Bishop on Oct. 31, 1964, in St. Joseph.

Roy preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2005.

Her parents, husband, four brothers, and two sisters also preceded her in death.

Survivors include: a son Jeff and his wife, Angie Bishop, Weston; two grandchildren, Preston A. and Amelia Bishop, Weston; two sister-in-laws, Ann Brewer, St. Joseph, and Margaret Bishop, Rushville, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews and many friends; and church family.

Private family graveside services and burial will be in Mt. Bethel Cemetery.

Per Margaret's request, no visitation will be held, but a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, when family and friends may be able to gather together at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: the Weston Community Church of the Nazarene and may be sent in care of: the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison KS 66002 who is handling the arrangements.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.