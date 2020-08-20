Bishop, George L. 1930-2020

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - George L Bishop, 90, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Mr. Bishop was born in Cambridge, Iowa, on July 7, 1930, to Emmit and Theresa Bishop.

He graduated from Pickering High School in 1949. He joined the United States Navy November, 1949, and he served in the Korean War. Upon getting out of the service he went to college at Maryville, Missouri. During this time he met and married Ruth Crane on May 27, 1955.

In 1962 the family moved to Stewartsville where he raised his family, became a math teacher, principal and started farming. Six years later he accepted a computer science teaching position at Missouri Western State College. He retired in 1988.

Family was one of his pride and joys. Ruth and George had four children, David Bishop of Gower, Missouri, Peggy Brune (Jerry) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Bruce Bishop (Stacy) of Stewartsville, and Tony Bishop of Stewartsville. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Nicky Moore (Scott) of Florham Park, New Jersey, Josh Bishop (Rachel) of Savannah, Missouri, Jason Bishop (Katie) of St. Joseph, Katie Bishop of Platte City, Missouri, Rebecca Brune of Lincoln, and Lise Brune of St. Louis, Missouri. Later he was blessed with three great-grandchildren; Tucker Bishop, McKenna and Macklin Bishop.

George was preceded in death by: his parents; six siblings; son Tony Bishop (1982) and Bruce Bishop (1998).

He is survived by Ruth Bishop, Stewartsville; son, David Bishop; daughter, Peggy Brune; one sister, Barbara Stahl, Lincoln, California; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will host a visitation on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville from 4 to 6 p.m. with Military honors at 4 p.m.

Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Please refrain from wearing perfume/cologne at visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in George Bishop's name to Stewartsville C-2 School District.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.