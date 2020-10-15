Deborah Kay Bishop, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in a St. Joseph Hospital.

She was born May 9, 1952, in Marysville, Kansas, daughter of Florence "Doris" and Donald Bishop.

She graduated from Valley Heights high School Blue Rapids, Kansas and worked at Mead Products until its closing, Affiliated Foods, Diversicare, Cardinal Country Donuts and most recently, at Fresh Fair.

She enjoyed attending ANY function or sport that had to do with her kids, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. You invite her, she comes!!!

She enjoyed watching the races at Winston and Osborn, attending family gatherings, Chiefs, K-State, Royals, making crafts and pulling off a good prank, like tee peeing.

Deborah was preceded in death by her father, Donald E. Bishop and grandson, Jacob Osteen.

Survivors include; mother, Florence "Doris" Bishop, Blue Rapids; daughters, Melanie (Dane) Osteen, Sedalia, Missouri and Melinda (Robert) Warren, Washington, DC; son, Bob Dale Tammy Ford) Lawrence, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Corinne Ridens; grandchildren: Abby and Andrew Dale, Brianna Grammer, Matthew and Lilly Herring, Tyler, Melenna, and Blake Osteen; great-grandchildren: Avery Fehy, Paisely-Jo Wilkerson, and Archer Gardner; brothers: Rich (Amy) Bishop, Blue Rapids, Terry (Karla) Bishop, Vilets, Kansas and Donald (Kelley) Bishop, Goddard, Kansas; sister, Susie Davis of Blue Rapids; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with funeral services and live stream services to be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Deborah Bishop Memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online www.ruppfuneral.com obituary funeral fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.