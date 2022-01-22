CAMERON, Mo. - Vivian Elizabeth Bisel, 85, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Jan. 20, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1936, to J. Paul and Eula M. (O'Dell) Summers in Dawn, Missouri.
Vivian was a 1954 graduate of Penny High School. She had worked as a dietary aid at Cameron Manor Nursing Home and CCH daycare. She was a member of First Pentecost Church, Kearney, Missouri.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest Lee Bisel, and sister Lois Blackburn.
Vivian is survived by daughter, Debbie (Ron) Hunter, Cameron; son, Darrel (Janita) Bisel, Cameron; two brothers, Roger Summers, Warsaw, Missouri, Ralph Summers, Chillicothe, Missouri; sister, Josephine Hawks, Hamilton, Missouri; three grandchildren, Kristin Moore, Javain Pridgen, Leann Schliecher; two great- grandchildren, Gabe and Michael Moore.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Turning Point Church in Cameron. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial, Highland Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorial fund to Good Shepherd Hospice.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
