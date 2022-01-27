Bird, Larry L. 1949-2022 Warsaw, Mo.

WARSAW, Mo. - Larry Lee Bird, 72, passed away in Warsaw, Missouri, on Jan. 11, 2022. He was born Nov. 29, 1949, to Delbert and Ella June (Campbell) Bird in St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Richard Horton, and brother, Garry.
Larry donated his body to science.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate his memory at the St. Joseph VFW at 306 Cherokee Ave., with a potluck dinner on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Bird as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.