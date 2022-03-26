Bilecki, Henry 1945-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Henry "Corky" Bilecki, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital.
Henry was born on Nov. 30, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to Henry A. and Ruth (Kreitling) Bilecki. He was an over the road truck driver but mainly was a hairdresser.
He was a member of the Word Of Life Church in St. Joseph.
Henry married Valerie Edwards on Thanksgiving Day in 1982. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Additional survivors include his children, Michael Bilecki of Greenville, South Carolina, Kristi Fraser of St. Joseph, Laura Bilecki of Raytown, Missouri; two brothers, Brian Bilecki and Todd Bilecki both of Brazoria, Texas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews
GRAVESIDE: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 1 p.m. at: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: family will receive friends 2 hours prior to graveside (10 a.m. to noon) at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
Memorials: St. Jude's Hospital c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
