Jacqueline Joy Bigham, 84, St. Joseph, went to be with her Father on July 24, 2022.

Jackie was born April 15, 1938, in Pender, Nebraska, to Vernon and Eleanor (Brummond) Rebensdorf. She graduated from Pender High School.

Service information

Jul 28
Visitation
Thursday, July 28, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Jul 29
Memorial Service
Friday, July 29, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
