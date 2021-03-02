Stanley "Stan" K. Bigelow, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 24, 1954, in St. Joseph, son of Patricia and Donald Bigelow, Jr.

He graduated from Lafayette High School and attended Missouri Western State University for two years. He married Rita "Susie" Rathburn on April 4, 1975, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. He was a St. Joseph Police Officer for several years, then worked most of his career in the corrugated box industry retiring from Weyerhauser Corporation after 20 years of service.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing (especially in Canada), he was an avid chiefs fan, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Stan was a member of FOP, the Community Police Advisory Committee, the Cathedral School Board, and he was a Christian.

He was preceded in death by father, Donald Lee Bigelow, Jr.

Survivors include, wife, Susie Bigelow of the home; mother, Patricia Bigelow, St. Joseph; son, Brian (Jacqueline) Bigelow, Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Christina (Scott) Johnson, St. Joseph; brother, Wayne Bigelow (Jeannie Scott), St. Joseph; sister, Dawn Bigelow-White, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Bryan and Billy Willson, Brooklyn and Breigh Bigelow, Madison and Noah Johnson, and Colby Thornton.

Funeral services: 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Chris Olson officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.