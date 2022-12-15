Patricia Mae Bigelow, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at a local health care center. She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in St. Joseph, daughter of Clarice and Norman Schleicher. She graduated from Lafayette High School.

On Oct. 10, 1952, she married Donald Bigelow. Following the raising of her children, she worked for OATS as a Bus Driver for 13 years. She enjoyed knitting, having made many afghan blankets for children. Pat was active in her church, St. Paul United Methodist Church and volunteered for Children's Rehabilitation Unit and Heartland Hospital.

