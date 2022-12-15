Patricia Mae Bigelow, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at a local health care center. She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in St. Joseph, daughter of Clarice and Norman Schleicher. She graduated from Lafayette High School.
On Oct. 10, 1952, she married Donald Bigelow. Following the raising of her children, she worked for OATS as a Bus Driver for 13 years. She enjoyed knitting, having made many afghan blankets for children. Pat was active in her church, St. Paul United Methodist Church and volunteered for Children's Rehabilitation Unit and Heartland Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Bigelow Jr.; son, Stanley Bigelow; and brother, Norman "Ronnie" Schleicher.
Survivors include, son, Wayne (Jeannie Scott) Bigelow, of St. Joseph; daughter, Dawn Bigelow, of St Joseph; daughter-in-law, Susie Bigelow, of St Joseph; sister-in-law, Connie Schleicher, of St Joseph; grandchildren, Brian, Christina, Nathan, Anthony, Nicholas, Bill, Kelley, Christina, Walter Noah and Madison; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Bigelow has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Bigelow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.