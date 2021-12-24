SAVANNAH, Mo. - It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Garnet "Carolyn" Bieri passed away at her home in Savannah on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1943, to Earl and Garnet Pearson, and graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph.
Carolyn was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Country Club, Missouri, and spent her time volunteering in the community, caring for her family and pets, listening to and playing music and crafting.
She lived an active lifestyle as a member of a number of organizations and served in many leadership roles.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Walter; son, Rob.
Carolyn leaves behind: her son, Ed (Tina), Savannah; sister, Lois Rice, Austin, Texas; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and countless friends, including close family friends, Steve Pearce (Dawn), Falls City, Nebraska and Mark Morris (Angie), Savannah.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 12 p.m. Noon Tuesday, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 18681 US-59, Country Club, MO 64505.
Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.