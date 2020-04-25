WILSON, Kan. - Vivian Delores (Maffitt) Bickerstaf,f of Wilson, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, went to be in the arms of the Lord on April 13, 2020, at the age of 78.

She was born on July 7, 1941, to Donald and Marietta Irene (Mitchell) Maffitt, in Graham, Missouri.

Vivian is survived by: two children, Lori (Keith) Speer and Bruce (Alyssa) Bickerstaff II; six grandchildren; and two sisters.

Family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to: Hutchinson Hospice House or St. Jude Children's Hospital, and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, PO Box 533, Wilson, KS 67490.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.plumeroverlease.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.