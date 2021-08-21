Beyer, Norene G. 1940-2021 Pensacola, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Norene Gale Beyer was born Nov. 1, 1940 and passed away Aug. 5, 2021, after difficulties resulting from congestive heart failure.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Beyer; her sister, Patricia Armstrong of St Joseph; and her parents Burnace and Nettie Moskau of Wathena, Kansas.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodana Bennett; son-in-law, Robert Bennett; grandson,, Ryan "Gus" Bennett; granddaughter Allison Bennett, all of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Judith Armstrong of Topeka, Kansas; and brother, David Moskau of St Joseph.
Norene's life was her family. She will be celebrated during a private interment ceremony at Barrancas National Cemetery. Her family requests donations to the American Heart Association in honor of Norene Beyer. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
