Beyer, Joseph F. 1937-2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. -Joseph F. Beyer, currently of Pensacola, passed away after complications from COVID, on Jan. 26, 2021, and was placed to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery.

Mr. Beyer, born Feb. 5, 1937, originally from St. Joseph, served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 22 years, retiring as Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman HMCS.

Mr. Beyer is survived by: his loving wife of 50 years, Norene Beyer; children: Jeff Beyer, Jennifer Vance, Melanie Maxwell, Craig Beyer and Jodana Bennett; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Beyer requests donations be made to the American Heart Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.