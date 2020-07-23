Bewley, Joseph J. 1930-2020

ATCHISON, Ks. - Joseph James "Diamond Jim" Bewley, 89, Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Services will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his children, Gary Bewley, Janice Morelock, Janey Grebe, Judy Stiffler; 11 grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren and siblings, William Bewley; Pat Swordy; and Jo Stewart. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.