HIGHLAND, Kan. - Ernest George Best Jr., 53, of Highland, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1969, in St. Joseph, son of Bonnie and Ernest Best Sr. He attended Lafayette High School in St. Joseph.
Ernest loved fishing, hunting and working on cars. He was also a collector of John Deere memorabilia and baseball cards.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include sisters, Sarah (Kevin) Mackley, of Highland, Melinda Best, of Highland, Bonita (Ralph) Ingram, of Hiawatha, and Patty (James) Thompson, of Easton, Missouri; brothers, Raymond (Abigail) Best, of Highland, and Everett Best, of Hiawatha, Kansas; his bonus mother, Mary Lou, of Waco, Texas; his fur babies, Gizmo and Girl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Best has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at The Evangelistic Temple, in St. Joseph, with a Potluck Dinner and Gathering following at the Mission Lake Shelter, in Horton, Kansas.
Memorials are requested to the Ernest Best Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Best Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.