HIGHLAND, Kan. - Ernest George Best Jr., 53, of Highland, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1969, in St. Joseph, son of Bonnie and Ernest Best Sr. He attended Lafayette High School in St. Joseph.

Ernest loved fishing, hunting and working on cars. He was also a collector of John Deere memorabilia and baseball cards.

To plant a tree in memory of Best Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

