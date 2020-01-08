Bertol, Carole F. 1940-2020

Carol Florence Bertol, 79, St. Joseph, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Born Feb. 7, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois; she was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Helen (Miller) White.

A graduate of Lafayette High School and Park College, Parkville, Missouri. Carol was employed by a publishing company and law firm in New York.

Survivors: cousins: Dan Munzing, Vancouver, Washington, Joan Byers, Estes Park, Colorado, Amy Stephens, Westminster, Colorado, and Marilyn (Bob) Lettimore, Longmont, Colorado; and friends, Alice and Larry McVicker, St. Joseph.

Inurnment: Mount Auburn Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.