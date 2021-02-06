Berryman, Gaylene 1935-2021

Gaylene Berryman, 86, St. Joseph, made her journey home Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

She was born Jan. 16, 1935, to John and Elnora Walker. She grew up on the family farm in Barnard, Missouri.

Gaylene married Wilbur Berryman Sept. 16, 1955, and was blessed with two sons.

She was a faithful servant of Christ and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Gaylene was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; parents; and brother Nyle Walker.

Gaylene leaves behind her sons, Keith Berryman (Charlotte Jarrett), Kevin Berryman (Dawn); grandchildren, Clista Jarrett, Nathan (Melissa Kirkpatrick), Summer (Loon Allen) and Danae Berryman; and six great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Stewartsville Cemetery, Stewartsville, Missouri.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.