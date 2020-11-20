Berry, Shirley A. 1935-2020

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. - Shirley Ann Berry, 84, of Stewartstown, New Hampshire, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Coös County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown after a long period of declining health.

She was born in St. Joseph, on Christmas Day, 1935, a daughter to the late Joseph and Pearl (Amick) Grom. Shirley was raised in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School in 1953.

At the age of 18, Shirley left Missouri and traveled to Denver, Colorado, where she met Basil Berry who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married in 1958 and following his service, relocated to a home on South Hill in Stewartstown to build a life and family. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the Nugent Motor Co., and she also kept the books for Darwin Brooks' NAPA store in Plymouth, New Hamnpshire. She later received her realtor license and worked for the local Century 21 for a period of time.

Shirley enjoyed crafts of all kinds, having many cardinals visit her birdfeeder, and she loved a parade of any kind, whether in person on the streets of Colebrook or a huge parade on TV. She enjoyed trips into the family camp, and she was known to be a successful hunter, even taking a deer in her own yard one time while her husband scoured the woods off Hall Stream unsuccessfully.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Berry and wife Lynn of Abingdon, Virginia, and Steve Berry and wife Barb of Colebrook, New Hampshire; five grandchildren, Melyssa (Derrick) Howry, Lindsay (Brian) Chase, Tanna (Aaron) Hagy, Rachel and Brad (Becky) Remillard; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Judy Smiley of Horton, Kansas, and Terry Cunning of St. Joseph.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Basil S. Berry, in 1998; as well as a brother, John Grom, and a sister, Karene Jameson.

A graveside interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Stewartstown Hollow Cemetery, with COVID guidelines of small group and social distancing being observed.

Expressions of sympathy in Shirley's memory may be made to the CCNH Resident Activity Fund, c/o P.O. Box 10, W. Stewartstown, NH 03597.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.