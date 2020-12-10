Rose Mary Berry, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

She was born April 21, 1940, in St. Joseph, to Rufugio and Vera (Wells) Hernandez.

Rose Mary married Charles Berry Oct. 11, 1972. He survives of the home.

She attended St. Patrick School and Convert of the Sacred Heart. Rose Mary worked as a waitress and cook, retiring from the Holiday Inn.

Rose Mary enjoyed gardening, movies, and cooking. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because "she had so much to be thankful for".

She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Berry; parents; sister, Dolores Pike; stepdaughter, Penny Berry; half-brother, Rufus Hernandez; stepbrother, Michael Blancarte.

Additional survivors include children, Debbie Russell (Tim), Cindy Berry, Ronald Berry (Nina), Susie Lieffring (Rick), Robert Berry, Sharon Gray (Gary); stepchildren, Francis Dozier (Curtis), Brenda Vice (Tim), Carol Strickert (Phil), Robin Cross (Jamie); 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Martha Bowlin; half-sisters, Ramona Ludwig (John), Theresa Cox; half-brothers, Paul Hernandez, Raymond Blancarte (Jancis); numerous nieces and nephews.

arewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Parish Rosary 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will gather with friends 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

