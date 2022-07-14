Berry, Norman O. 1939-2022 Savannah, Mo. Jul 14, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVANNAH, Mo. - Norman Osie Berry, 82, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022.He was born in St. Joseph to Osie and Gertrude (Cole) Berry.Norman graduated from Lafayette High School. He married Betty Jo Thornton on Feb. 28, 1969. She precedes him in death.He worked at the Quaker Oats company for over 20 years. He also worked as a driver for LaVerna Senior Living for several years.Norman was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Jo Berry; sisters, Edith and Geraldine.He is survived by brother, Gerald Berry, of St. Joseph; sister, Linda Graf of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gerald Berry Norman St. Joseph Christianity Missouri Savannah Farewell Parents × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 14, 2022 Late Notices, July 13, 2022 Late Notices, July 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNightclub hosting grand opening on FridayMystical Light closing doors after 25 yearsNew recruits join fire departmentCar flips in two-vehicle crash on the BeltMotorized scooters paying early dividendsNew framework tackles English learningGreen takes charge at Northwest campusPlanning moving forward for fall Renaissance festivalMan seriously injured in I-29 crash Friday afternoonWoman flown to hospital after being ejected from buggy
