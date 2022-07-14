SAVANNAH, Mo. - Norman Osie Berry, 82, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022.

He was born in St. Joseph to Osie and Gertrude (Cole) Berry.

Norman graduated from Lafayette High School. He married Betty Jo Thornton on Feb. 28, 1969. She precedes him in death.

He worked at the Quaker Oats company for over 20 years. He also worked as a driver for LaVerna Senior Living for several years.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Jo Berry; sisters, Edith and Geraldine.

He is survived by brother, Gerald Berry, of St. Joseph; sister, Linda Graf of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

