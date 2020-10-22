KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jean Marie Berry, 83, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Auburn, New York, one of 16 children born to Joseph and Jane (Reedy) Farrelly.

Jean was born and raised in New York. She joined the U.S. Navy where she met the love of her life, Richard Berry. They got married Aug. 21, 1959, and later raised three children. Richard preceded Jean in death on Nov. 18, 2016.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher Berry; one sister; and two brothers.

Survivors include: her children, Tammy Lawson, Kimber Berry, Rick Berry; grandson, Michael Berry (Erika); great-granddaughters, Evelyn Grace Berry, Ada James Berry; four sisters; eight brothers; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services and Interment 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.