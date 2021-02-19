Berry, Della 1929-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Della Faye Berry was born April 30, 1929, at home in Amity, Missouri, to Edward Eldon and Cornelia Emmaline (Stephens) Morgan and passed from this life on Feb. 13, 2021.

She attended grade school at Ogle Grove and Roberts schools and graduated from Amity High School in 1947. She was blessed with two children, Linda and Chris Berry.

Della worked hard all her life working at the cap factory in Maysville and then thirty plus years at Sunset Nursing Home of Maysville.

Preceding her in death were her parents; eight brothers and sisters, Viola Jolly, Clay Morgan, Donald Morgan, Lucile Swartz, Maxine Rhoad, Emmaline Dabler, Zola Belle McDonald, Twila Owen; and her daughter, Linda F. Courtney.

Survivors include her son, Chris (Lindsay) Berry, of Maysville, Missouri; and son-in-law, Dr. Thomas Courtney, of Stewartsville, Missouri; sister, LuEtta Morgan, of Maysville; grandchildren, Conner, Cooper, and Casey Berry, Chad and Ryan Courtney and Rachel Petty; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Luke and Eli Courtney, Will, Reid and Tess Courtney, Mason and Aniston Petty; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville. Celebration of Life services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions: Donors Choice.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.