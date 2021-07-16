Berry, Della 1929-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Della Faye Berry passed from this life on Feb. 13, 2021.
Celebration of Life Services: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at The Boy Scout Building, 1001 St. Joseph Ave. Stewartsville, MO 64490 with Food and Fellowship to follow.
Memorial Contributions: Donors Choice.
Online Condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.