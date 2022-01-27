EASTON, Mo. - Charles E. Berry, 84, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1937 in Bertha, Missouri, son of Reatha and Otto Berry. He attended Elwood High School.
Charlie was an avid hunter and fisherman from his youth until he was no longer able, leaving a legacy of family traditions to his younger family. He also enjoyed hosting community fish fry's. Charlie was a very loving family man, always putting others before himself. He was a member of the Coon Hunters Association and was a professional dog trainer for Coon Hunting. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents,; wife, Shirley Berry in 2020; son, Otto Warren Berry; siblings, Phyllis Rhodes, Clinton Berry and Mary Berry.
Survivors include, children, Charles Alan (Dee) Berry of Cabool, Missouri, Wonda Berry of St Joseph, Tish (Jesse) Montemayor of Easton; siblings, Evelyn (Richard) Kincaid of Nixa, Missouri, Pat Plaster of Fair Grove, Missouri, Gale Robertson of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and Mark Berry of Mountain Grove; grandchildren, Charles Alan Berry Jr., Jeremy Howe, Kanyon Montemayor and Kianna Montemayor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlie has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.