GLENROCK, Wyo. - Ulysses Hector Bernard, age 79, of Glenrock, Wyoming, died Friday, Dec. 4. 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center.

Hector was born July 10, 1941, to Augustine and Josephine (Suarez) Bernard, the ninth of 18 children. He married Sharron Langan, of Roundup, Montana, Nov. 13, 1962. They had two children, Stacey and Michael. He became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was very active in the congregation.

Hector loved livestock and ranching and was very proud of his cows. He learned how to fly and partnered in the ownership of an airplane. He enjoyed hunting, and he and Sharron enjoyed helping an outfitter friend out of Cody pack into his camp. He and his wife enjoyed traveling in their RV and taking cruises. In fact, Hector enjoyed everything he did.

As a teenager, Hector groomed bulls that went to the Denver Stock Show. From there he got a job with the Allemand Ranch out of Douglas. After he married Sharron, they lived on the Allemand Ranch for 13 years. Hector began working for Kerr-McGee Uranium Mine as a mechanic; he and his wife bought their own ranch; Hector went on to work on bridge construction as a welder, as well as at the Antelope Coal Mine. From there he retired to give full attention to their ranch, where they raised sheep, cattle, and for a short time, ostriches.

Hector was known for his laugh and good humor, and his willingness to help anyone. He was capable of many skills.

Hector passed away Dec. 4, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming, due to complications following surgery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers; three sisters; and one granddaughter, Sharisa.

He is survived by his wife, Sharron of Glenrock; daughter, Stacey DeSanti of Niwot, Colorado; son, Michael Bernard of Birmingham, Alabama; two grandsons, Kaleb Bernard of Birmingham, and Skylar Gregory, of Niwot, Colorado; one brother; six sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID- 19, no services will be held.

Private burial will be on the family ranch. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.