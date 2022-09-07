Rachelle D. Bernard, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1972, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Vera and Raymond Bernard. She attended DeKalb High School, and worked as an in-home caregiver for Meril. She enjoyed going to junk and garage sales, walks in the park, getting coffee, and spending time with her family. She was a Christian.
Rachelle was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raymond Bernard Jr.; sisters, Francis Bernard and Tammy Hawkins.
Survivors include: daughter, Cyile (Michael) Bliley and Myra Bernard; sons, Zach (Sarah) Bernard and Logan Cordonier, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Carter, Shane, Vera, Uhlaynee, and Kayden Bernard; fiance, Ramon Ontiveros, of the home; and cousins, Mike (Nicole) McClain and Jennifer Boyle; her siblings: Robert (Diane) Funk, Penny (Joe) Canchola, Vickie Funk, and Brenda Allman.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with funeral service and public livestream following at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation following under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Rachelle Bernard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.