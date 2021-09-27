Robert A. Bermond passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in St. Joseph, on June 11, 1927. He was a Veteran, Life Service Member of Wyatt Park Christian Church and served meals at Open Door Food Kitchen.
Bob married Mae Bunse on Dec. 28, 1951, in Cosby, Missouri, and farmed the 155-year-old family farm until retirement. He continued to live there, until his death.
Bob is survived by: his wife, Mae; his children: John (Mary) Bermond, Gregg (Cheryl) Bermond, Sandy (Dave) Butler and Diane (Dan) Flugrad; grandchildren: Erin (Tim), Elizabeth, Alex, Erica (Sonny), Madeline, Kristina and Ava; and a great-grandbaby, due in Feb.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or the Open Door Food Kitchen.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.