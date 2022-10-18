Bermond, Mae 1932-2022 Easton, Mo. Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EASTON, Mo. - Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond, 90, of Easton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.She was born on June 9, 1932, in Cosby, Missouri, to Henry H. and Clara C. (Schneider) Bunse.Mae married Robert Bermond on Dec. 28, 1951, in Cosby, and together they raised four children on the 156-year-old family farm.Mae was a Life Service Member and active CWF member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. She also served meals at The Open-Door Food Kitchen for over 30 years.Mae loved crafting and shared those talents with friends, family, and her church. She met many of her friends through her Needles, Needlers, and Ladybug Clubs.She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Bob.Survivors include children, John (Mary) Bermond, Kansas City, Missouri, Gregg (Cheryl) Bermond, Overland Park, Kansas, Sandy (Dave) Butler, Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Diane (Dan) Flugrad, Buckner, Missouri; grandchildren, Erin (Tim), Elizabeth, Alex, Erica (Sonny), Madeline, Kristina, Ava; great-grandson, Everett; and sister-in-law, Laveta Bunse.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or The Open-Door Food Kitchen.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 18, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 17, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseVacant building threatens D&G'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionFive people hospitalized after crash Wednesday nightTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Air Force grounds all 139th Airlift Wing aircraft
