Jesús Miguel Bermejo, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.
He was born April 20, 1959, in Mexico City, Mexico.
He was working at Woodstream, in St. Joseph.
Jesús was a member St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and very involved in the baptism program.
He was preceded in death by father, Romualdo Bermejo.
Survivors include: mother, Matilde Hernandez of Mexico; three sons; Daniel J. Bermejo, Alberto Bermejo and Fernando Bermejo (Danielle Hizer); grandchildren: Eliana, Ariana and Maci; brother, Jose Octavio Bermejo; sister, Alma Delia Bermejo; and his former wife, Olga Bermejo.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021, with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant.
The Inurnment will be at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica in Mexico City, Mexico.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
